Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($54.08) target price from Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of SAX stock opened at €46.10 ($47.04) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.17.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

