Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZG opened at €25.92 ($26.45) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salzgitter has a one year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a one year high of €48.76 ($49.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.