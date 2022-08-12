UBS Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.40 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €21.40 ($21.84) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of freenet stock opened at €22.60 ($23.06) on Friday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.01.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

