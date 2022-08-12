thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

FRA TKA opened at €5.90 ($6.02) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.52.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

