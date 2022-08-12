Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,351.11 ($16.33).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,160 ($14.02) on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,191.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.02.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

