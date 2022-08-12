Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 513.29 ($6.20).

Aviva Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.60) on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 405.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,633.00.

Insider Activity

About Aviva

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

