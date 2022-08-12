Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 513.29 ($6.20).
Aviva Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AV opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.60) on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 405.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,633.00.
Insider Activity
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.