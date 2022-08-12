Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,525 ($30.51) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,040 ($24.65).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,036 ($24.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,866.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,847.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,727 ($32.95). The company has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,611.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 663 shares of company stock worth $1,227,181.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.