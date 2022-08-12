Drax Group’s (DRX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 616 ($7.44) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

DRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 710.50 ($8.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,395.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 698.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 712.16.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

