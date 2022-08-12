Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,060 ($24.89) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,195.86 ($26.53).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,394 ($16.84) on Friday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,251.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,442.32.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

