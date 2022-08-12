GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,453.20 ($17.56) on Friday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,718.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,274.21.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders bought 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 in the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

