Network International (LON:NETW) Given New GBX 305 Price Target at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.33 ($5.30).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,628.89. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.40 ($4.79). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.12.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

