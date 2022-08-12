Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

JMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,328.57 ($28.14).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,224 ($26.87) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,083 ($37.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,644.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,992.58.

Insider Activity

About Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($425.75). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48 shares of company stock worth $108,864.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.