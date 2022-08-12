Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.
Boot Barn Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.54.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
