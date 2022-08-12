Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

