Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday.

Petrofac Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 117.38 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.97. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The company has a market capitalization of £611.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Insider Activity

About Petrofac

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

