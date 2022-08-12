Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims TUI (LON:TUI) Target Price to GBX 156

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

TUI Price Performance

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37. TUI has a one year low of GBX 120.55 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 356.40 ($4.31).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

