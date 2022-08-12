JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 110

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 131.67 ($1.59).

Quilter Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 114.42 ($1.38) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5,692.50.

Insider Activity at Quilter

Quilter Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,378.93). In other Quilter news, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,378.93).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

