Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 918,466 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PEB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

