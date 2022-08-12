Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

