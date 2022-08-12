IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.07. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

