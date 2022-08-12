IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 63,966 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,966 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 490,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

