Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

