IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT opened at $10.69 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

RPT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

