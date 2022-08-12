BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 365.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $2,024,890 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

