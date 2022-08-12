Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

