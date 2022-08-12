IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.