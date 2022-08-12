IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,260,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,255,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 434,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,240.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUOT stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.