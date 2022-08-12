IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 148.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 428,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,298,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 254,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,980 shares of company stock worth $9,895,043 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.