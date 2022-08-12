IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,685 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

