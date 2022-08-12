IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $12,163,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 158,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 62.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 50.2% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

