IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 109,868 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

OPKO Health Trading Down 7.7 %

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,056,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,100 in the last three months. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPK opened at $2.50 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.