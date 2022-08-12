Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

Shares of ESS opened at $292.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

