IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $165.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

