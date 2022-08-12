IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $128.11 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

