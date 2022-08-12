National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 304,924 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,225,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,571,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 187,166 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

