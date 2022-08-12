C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 6,142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %
AMZN stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
