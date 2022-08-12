C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 6,142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.