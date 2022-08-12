New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Axonics worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Axonics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axonics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also

