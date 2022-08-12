GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE GDI opened at C$49.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,365.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.