Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Lowered by B. Riley

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spark Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Spark Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.