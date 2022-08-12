Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MARA opened at $17.19 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Tobam increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.