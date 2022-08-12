Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MannKind Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. State Street Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

