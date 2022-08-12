Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Decreased by Analyst

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

In other news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $166,447 in the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $81,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

