Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.