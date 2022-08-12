Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

