Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of PUBM opened at $22.93 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,081 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $12,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

