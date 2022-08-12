SVB Leerink Weighs in on Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

