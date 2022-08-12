Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

Prothena Trading Down 1.6 %

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,399. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

