Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OR opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 99.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

