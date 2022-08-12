RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RumbleON in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

RMBL stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,700,555.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,002 in the last 90 days. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

