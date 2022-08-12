Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Issued By B. Riley

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

