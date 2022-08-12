Planet Fitness, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of PLNT opened at $74.71 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.